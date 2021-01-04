‘That ’70s Show’ Star & Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Has Died At 65

Tanya Roberts, Midge from ‘That ’70s Show’ and a one-time Bond girl has died. Roberts’ rep said she was walking her dogs on Christmas Eve when she returned home and collapsed. She was rushed to the hospital and put on a ventilator but never recovered. It was reportedly NOT COVID-19 related. Roberts died Sunday.

In the days leading up to her collapse, she was reportedly perfectly fine and healthy, even partaking in video chats with fans.

A model and actress, she starred in several cult classics and even opposite Roger Moore in his Bond film, ‘A View to a Kill’. She also starred in fantasy films like ‘The Beastmaster’ and ‘Sheena’, which have garnered a small cult following. She had over 40 acting credits, but was perhaps best known for her stint as Julie Rogers, a side character in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and as Midge, Donna’s mother on ‘That ’70s Show’.

‘That ’70s Show’ & Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Has Died At 65

Tanya had also a very successful model and posed for Playboy as well as a lot of television commercials. There’s no information on her cause of death at the moment, but will forever be known as the mom next door that all the teenage boys fawned after in ‘That ’70s Show’.

Tanya Roberts was 65. Rest in peace.

