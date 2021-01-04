Texas QB Sam Ehlinger will test NFL Draft waters

In the video, Ehlinger thanked Texas fans for their support. He said he felt leaving for the NFL was the right move for him.

“Thank you for your support. It has meant everything to me. Although we did not reach our ultimate goal of winning a championship, we have won many great games, and the program is indeed in a much better place,” Ehlinger says in the video.

“In the same way that I knew UT was the right choice for me, I now know it is the right time for me to go on to the NFL.”

Ehlinger was a four-year starter at Texas, and his entire career spanned Tom Herman’s time as the Longhorns’ head coach. He finished behind Colt McCoy in career passing yards and passing touchdowns.

The NCAA’s rules for this fall are different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season does not count toward college eligibility, meaning seniors such as Ehlinger have the option of playing again next season. Ehlinger could still change his mind, although with a new coach coming in, it might be the right time to leave.