Texans request to interview Pats’ Caserio for GM position

With the regular season officially over, it’s now open season for NFL teams in need of head coaches and general managers. New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio is expected to be among the hottest names on the market, and it appears teams already are checking in.

The Patriots allowed Caserio to interview with the Carolina Panthers for their open general manager position and have reportedly received another interview request for the 45-year-old. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans have requested permission to interview Caserio for their vacant GM position.