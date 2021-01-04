Teen released after allegedly attacking cop on New Year’s Eve in Adelaide

Tahnaya Clarke, 18, was arrested in Moseley Square at Glenelg just after midnight on January 1.

Vision allegedly shows Ms Clarke pulling on a female police officer’s hair before kicking out as she’s bundled into a police van.

The court was told Ms Clarke allegedly reacted to the officer intervening in another fight.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

Ms Clarke was charged with assaulting a police officer and fighting.

She is now set to live with her aunt in Warradale and is banned from attending Moseley Square.

However, the magistrate declined to impose a curfew despite a push from prosecutors.