Tape Of President Trump Trying To Steal Georgia Election Leaks!!

Audio of President Trump pressuring Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to “find” enough votes to overturn the election results in Georgia has leaked online.

The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation, begging him to act before threatening him if he did not comply.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry,” he said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.”

Raffensperger responded: “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong,” refusing to be coerced by Trump.

TRUMP LOSES HIS WIG

“So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump later adds. “So what are we going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.”

Later in the recording, he delivers a veiled threat to Raffensperger:

“That’s a criminal offense,” he said. “And you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer.”

Listen to a clip below.