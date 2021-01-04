Tanya Roberts STILL ALIVE Despite Husband Being Told She Was Dead

Despite a statement from her husband saying she had passed on, Tanya Roberts is allegedly STILL alive. A publicist representing Roberts’ husband, Lance, issued a press release saying that the actress had died on Sunday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The press release even included a statement from Roberts’ husband – “As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes.” The publicist has apparently gotten back to TMZ to report the error. Lance apparently received a call from the hospital Monday morning to inform him of the error and confirmed to him that she is “very much alive.”

Tanya Roberts Is Still Alive, Despite Her Rep Having Said She Was Dead https://t.co/4A3dF95ADc — TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2021

Roberts was hospitalized on Christmas Eve after collapsing at her home.

RELATED: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘Sheena’ Star Tanya Roberts Dead at 65

This story is still developing, more info coming soon.