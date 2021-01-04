Tanya Roberts, James Bond girl and That 70s Show star, passes away at 65 years of age

Beloved actress Tanya Roberts has passed away at the age of 65.

The Hollywood star – who is best known for appearing opposite Roger Moore in the 1985 Bond film A View To Kill – passed away Saturday, according to her friend, Mike Pingel.

Roberts collapsed at her Los Angeles home on Christmas Eve after she returned from taking her dog out on a walk, TMZ reports.

She was subsequently rushed to a local hospital and put on a ventilator, but ‘never got better’.

Before her collapse, sources told TMZ that Roberts seemed ‘perfectly healthy’ and was participating in video chats with her fans. Pingel stated that her death was not related to COVID-19.

In addition to being a Bond Girl, Roberts starred in the fifth and final season of Charlie’s Angels between 1980 and 1981.

She is also famous for playing Midge Pinciotti in the hit sitcom, That 70s Show, appearing alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Roberts’ husband, screenwriter Barry Roberts, died in 2006. The couple had been married for 32 years.

Beloved actress Tanya Roberts, best known for her role as a Bond girl in 1985’s A View To Kill, has passed away at 65 years of age. She is pictured in a promotional photo from the spy film

Roberts went out for a walk with her dog on Christmas Eve before she came home and suddenly collapsed, according to TMZ . She is pictured in 2017

Roberts was born Victoria Leigh Blum in October 1955 in New York City, before starting her career as a fashion model in her late teens.

She married Barry Roberts when she was just 19, and started studying to become an actress at The Actors Studio with Lee Strasberg and Uta Hagen, using the stage name Tanya Roberts.

The leggy blonde made her film debut in 1975’s Forced Entry followed by The Yum Yum Girls in 1976 and The Private Files of J. Edgar Hoover in 1977.

She relocated permanently to Los Angeles in 1977, which paid off in a big way three years later.

Roberts was picked over 2,000 other actresses to replace Shelley Hack in the fifth season of Charlie’s Angels, playing Julie Rogers.

Sheena: She would go on to play the title character in Sheena before she was elevated to ‘Bond girl’ status in 1985’s A View To A Kill

She would go on to play the title character in Sheena before she was elevated to ‘Bond girl’ status in 1985’s A View To A Kill.

In that film, she starred as sultry geologist Stacey Sutton alongside Roger Moore in his seventh and final James Bond movie.

Roberts continued to work regularly with roles in films such as Body Slam, Twisted Justice, Purgatory and Legal Tender, written by her husband Barry Roberts, who passed away in 2006.

She returned to the small screen in the late 1990s, playing Rebecca in Hot Line and Midge Pinciotti in the hit Fox series That 70s Show.

New Angel: Roberts was picked over 2,000 other actresses to replace Shelley Hack in the fifth season of Charlie’s Angels, playing Julie Rogers

Bond girl: She played geologist Stacey Sutton alongside Roger Moore in his seventh and final James Bond movie