Tanya Roberts Is Still Alive After Rep Confirmed Her Death, Partner Explains Confusion

The former Bond girl’s longtime partner Lance O’Brien got a call from the hospital during an interview informing him that the actress is still alive, despite him believing that she had died.

Tanya Roberts is still alive despite previous reports stating otherwise. The former Bond girl was reported to have passed away on Sunday, January 3 after hospitalized for over a week following a sudden collapse on Christmas Eve, which was confirmed by her representative.

However, Tanya’s team has reversed their statement. Her rep has now said that the former “That ’70s Show” star isn’t dead. The rep, Mike Pingel, said that he was with Tanya’s longtime partner Lance O’Brien when Lance got a call from the hospital on Monday at 10 A.M., while he was in the middle of recording an interview with Inside Edition, informing him that Tanya is still alive.

“Now, you are telling me she’s alive?” Lance responded to the information during the emotional phone call. He broke down in tears, before relaying the news to the news outlet, “The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team.”

Speaking to TMZ, Lance explains what led to the confusion. He says that he went to the hospital on Sunday after getting a call from doctors saying Tanya was fading fast. He came to say his final goodbye and as he sat in her room, she opened eyes and tried to grab on to him, but her eyes closed and she “faded.”

Lance says he was devastated and walked out of the room. He then left the hospital and never returned. Lance later told Tanya’s rep Mike, “She died in my arms.” Mike didn’t know if Lance never spoke to any medical staff before leaving and he said that Lance wasn’t immediately answering his phone for clarification. Lance reportedly also called Tanya’s family and friends informing them that she had passed away.

Mike previously told TMZ that Tanya died on Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. The rep even provided details of her death, quoting her partner Lance as saying, “As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes.”

While her diagnosis is currently unknown, it has been said that her illness is not COVID-19-related.