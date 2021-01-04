Sydney Sweeney Shared That Her Nude Scenes in ‘Euphoria’ Made Her Feel Less Self-Conscious

Though Euphoria features a dynamic ensemble cast, Sydney Sweeney is undoubtedly one of the show’s biggest breakout stars. It seems that every week the actor is being announced as a cast member in an upcoming film, or series and is adding to her impressive resume. Additionally, the Everything Sucks alum recently started her own production company so that she could be in even more control of her bustling career.

Considering how well Euphoria was received in its first season, it’s hard to believe that any actor originally had reservations about joining the show. However, Sweeney wasn’t one hundred percent sure that she was going to accept the role of Cassie Howard when she first booked the part. In an interview with MTV, the actor revealed that she had other offers to join different shows and she was deciding about whether or not to take them or Euphoria.

Sydney Sweeney hesitated a bit to join the ‘Euphoria’ cast because of the nudity

One thing that contributed to Sweeney questioning whether or not she would join the cast of Euphoria was the nudity that the show requires. Fans of the show will recall that quite a few characters are shown half-naked or nude at some point in the show and Sweeney’s character is no exception. But, ultimately, the Sharp Objects alum felt that the nudity was realistic rather than done for shock value or entertainment purposes and she decided she would accept the role.

“There was a bit of, ‘Ooh, I don’t know if I’m gonna do this because of the nudity,’” Sweeney admitted about her initial reservations about Euphoria. “But then I sat back, and I was like, ‘If I was a 17-year-old girl and I was having sex with my boyfriend, I would get naked.’ And it’s a real scene. It’s not sugar-coated. It’s not glamorized, it’s not covered up, and I was like, that’s what the show is. It’s real, and I really wanted to bring justice to that realness, and also, it’s not about the nudity. It’s more about the situation that she is in, and the show never really glamorized the nudity in that, which I think was really important.”

The ‘Sharp Objects’ alum shared how the nude scenes changed her

While Sweeney was initially nervous about the fact that Euphoria contained nude scenes, she felt good about her decision to do them after the fact. In fact, the actor shared that doing the scenes allowed her to gain a sense of confidence. Citing that she’s always been self-conscious, the nude scenes allowed her to tap into different feelings about herself.

“I’ve been a self-conscious person, and after filming those scenes, in some way, I was like, I feel empowered,” Sweeney shared about filming the aforementioned Euphoria scenes in the nude. “I feel like nobody can judge me. Like, I just, I put myself out there, and I feel the most confident me.”

Why Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ character stands out

Clearly, Sweeney made the right decision for her. Not only has Euphoria been received exceptionally well by fans and critics alike, but fans seem to really appreciate the actor’s character. Far from being the embodiment of the stereotypical popular blonde trope (a la Serena van der Woodsen or Alison DiLaurentis), Sweeney’s Cassie has a depth that is often missing from teen dramas.