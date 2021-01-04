Spotted: Alia Bhatt shoots for an upcoming project in the city

Alia Bhatt was recently in the news for her dreamy vacation to Ranthambore Wildlife Sanctuary. The actress was there with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. But, along with her family, Alia was also accompanied by boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family. Well, this was one hell of a trip for the Bhatts and the Kapoors as they welcomed the New Year together. Now that all of them are back to Mumbai looks like Alia doesn’t want to waste even a day.

She was snapped at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office yesterday for a meeting and today, we snapped the actress as she stepped out for a day of shoot at a popular studio in Mumbai. The actress happily waved at the paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse of her before zooming off in her ride. Here are her latest clicks.