Slack kicks off the first Monday of 2021 with a widespread outage

As the first work week of 2021 has kicked off today, Slack is seeing what looks like a widespread outage that’s preventing users from sending messages, loading channels, or in some cases connecting at all.

As we often see with Slack outages, today’s issues come and go for some with delays to receiving and sending messages or seeing failed messages.

However, it sounds like the Slack downtime is worse for some as the company notes that “Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time.”

No word yet on what’s causing the problem but Slack is working on a solution.

Thousands of users are reporting the issue on Down Detector, with 70% of them so far noting they’re not able to connect to Slack and 28% having trouble sending messages. There are reports coming in from all over the world about the outage.

Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time. Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted. Apologies for any disruption. https://t.co/A17yXzyV5a — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) January 4, 2021

