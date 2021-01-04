Selected Shenzhen residents to get lottery ‘red envelopes’ with digital yuan By Cointelegraph

Programs to pilot and encourage widespread adoption of China’s central bank digital currency, known as DC/EP or the digital yuan, are continuing apace.
As a New Year’s offering, the city of Shenzhen is offering its residents the option to register to take part in a municipal lottery, as of Jan. 1, with registrations closing this morning, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. local time. Those interested were able to sign up for the lottery using the iShenzhen event registration platform, according to an announcement by the Shenzhen government. The lottery is strictly speaking not a competition but is being settled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.