Scots grandad ‘held hostage’ in Dubai over bounced cheque returns home to family

A Scots grandad who was held as a ‘debt hostage’ in the Middle East after a cheque bounced has been allowed to return home in for Christmas.

Malcolm David Faren, from Dundee, was left sheltering in an abandoned building in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai after police seized his passport amid a court wrangle, meaning he was unable to work or leave the country.

The 63-year-old had been struggling on the streets for a year until he was given permanent shelter by a fellow group of Brits due to debt laws in the country.



(Image: JustGiving)



His desperate family began working with the Detained in Dubai campaign group, lead by Radha Stirling.

Overwhelmed Malcolm was then given the news he would be free to return to Scotland in December.

Radha Stirling said: “Malcolm’s return to his family in the UK is a great victory, but his suffering highlights the urgent need for legal reform in Dubai.

“Dubai’s advertising campaign in the UK fails to advise potential expats that their relocation to the country might be one way ticket.

“If they run into any issues whatsoever, such as being made redundant, they will be treated as criminals.”



(Image: Detained in Dubai)



Problems began for the former technology manager, who moved to the Gulf region with his family in 1995, after wife Lisa moved to Qatar for work in 2011.

After being made redundant, he lived with friends until they moved away.

When a pre-dated cheque for a full year’s rent bounced, Malcolm was jailed for nine months as debt is considered a criminal matter in UAE law.

The civil courts then ordered him to pay 100,000 AED (£20,500) even though he has no visa, is barred from working and cannot leave the country or find legal accommodation.

Radha added: “It is this horrific situation that the rulers have allowed to continue with complete disregard for the wellbeing of thousands of expatriates who have faced this horrendous situation.

“The British government needs to step up diplomatic efforts to protect nationals from this kind of abuse.

“The UAE needs to know that the UK won’t tolerate the arbitrary detention of its nationals who need to be advised that their working holiday in the UAE could turn into an indefinite stay.

“Malcolm, his friends and family are grateful to all those who helped bring him home, but the path to recovery after such an ordeal, takes and had he remained silent, he would likely spend the rest of his life there. This has to stop.”

His daughters Jasmin, Stephanie, 30, and Sam, 35, had estimated £30,000 would pay off his debts and get him home.

Daughter Jasmin had launched a desperate online fundraising effort.

She said in September: “This is a plea to set my dad free from a country where he is being deprived of basic human rights.

“He is currently not allowed to leave until his debt is cleared, yet is not allowed to work because of this debt.

“It is a vicious circle with no end and has been ongoing for nearly ten years, in which he has spent most of his sofa surfing or at times on the streets. “

The Record has attempted to make contact with Malcolm and his family.