Saudi foreign minister holds talks with Kuwaiti counterpart

CAIRO () – Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan AL-saud discussed, by phone with his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, relations between the two countries and common regional and international issues, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia will reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar as of Monday, Kuwait’s foreign minister said in televised comments, citing a deal towards resolving a political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar.
