Saints RB Alvin Kamara could be cleared for Sunday’s game

The New Orleans Saints may have caught a break when the NFL scheduled their playoff opener against the Chicago Bears for next Sunday instead of Saturday.

That extra day could allow the Saints to activate Alvin Kamara off the reserve/COVID-19 list after the star running back tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

“We’ll see,” New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said on Monday about Kamara’s status for the Bears game, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.

The Saints can’t activate Kamara off the reserve/COVID-19 list until Sunday at the earliest, meaning that the electric 25-year-old won’t be available to practice even once before the game. Kamara currently leads the Saints with 932 rushing yards, 83 receptions and 756 receiving yards.

“I think it would depend on the player and the situation,” Payton added about potentially starting Kamara without the ball-carrier getting any practice time. “But a lot of that will be just our decision based on where we think we are with the week, the player. We gotta be smart.”

Like the Saints, the Cleveland Browns could get multiple players off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because the NFL scheduled that contest for Sunday and not Saturday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White won’t be able to play against the Washington Football Team on Saturday evening, however, because he can’t be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list before this coming Sunday.