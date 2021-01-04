Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia lock horns in the latest political drama Tandav









Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia starrer, Tandav’s trailer just hit the internet and it’s going to send a chill down your spine. Taking you into the dark side of Indian politics, the web series also stars Sunil Grover, Sarah Jane Dias, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub amongst several other names from the industry. The race to become Prime Minister of the country, Tandav narrates the story of how one man runs the show and manipulates the entire party to rule a democracy.

Pacy, intriguing and filled with an ensemble cast that leaves you wanting for more, the trailer of Tandav is a perfect way to build the audience’s interest in the show. Also breaking the clutter of web series that are based on crime and underworld, Tandav takes a deep dive in politics and unravels the drama that goes behind the scenes.

If you haven’t yet, check out the trailer now.