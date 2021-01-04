Ryan Day expects Justin Fields to be ready for title game

Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes shocked the country when they defeated Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl on Friday. They’ll now face Alabama in the national title game next week, but Fields might not be 100% for the matchup.

The star quarterback took a massive hit from Clemson linebacker James Skalski on Friday. Fields managed to finish the game, though he was shaken up on the play and it’s unclear what kind of injury he might have sustained.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day wouldn’t comment on Fields’ injury but said Monday that he expects the 21-year-old to be ready to go for the national title game.