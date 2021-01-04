Robyn Dixon Shuts Down Rumors She Was Fired From RHOP

The season reunion of Real Housewives of Potomac wrapped up last Sunday and many people have tried to figure out who is on the chopping block and who will be staying another season. It was originally reported that all of the women were asked back and it seems that is the case.

Although Monique Samuels announced that she would not be returning to the show, she was definitely given the option to. She has decided that the show is not worth the drama that it is causing her family and she has taken advantage to launch more lucrative ventures such as an essential oil business and potty-training book.

Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef was the first to start the rumor that Robyn Dixon was given the ax.

The talk spread like wildfire and went back to Robyn in the form of a social media user who called her horrific names and celebrated the rumor that she would not be returning.

However, she quickly shut it down by saying ‘sorry you get your news from non-credible sources.’

It definitely would not make sense for Robyn to leave at this time considering that she has a solid storyline for the next season.

In addition to building a house from the ground up, Robyn is re-marrying her ex-husband Juan Dixon.

She explained at the reunion they were planning for a Spring wedding but the Coronavirus ruined those plans.

‘[The pandemic] has postponed our plans. We wanted a destination wedding, and we wanted to begin the planning when Juan’s basketball season was over in March, and we all know what happened in March. The pandemic hit, and now I’m still kind of trying to figure out what to do next. So we’re just enjoying our engagement.’

