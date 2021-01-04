Robert Downey Jr. gives 2021 tribute to Eddie Van Halen

The year 2020 was not only the year that the coronavirus pandemic dominated the headlines, but 2020 also saw us saying goodbye to a number of beloved public figures. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Bryant’s preteen daughter Gianna Bryant all tragically died in 2020, as did legendary musician Eddie Van Halen.

Van Halen died on October 6, 2020, after a battle with cancer, CNN reported. Van Halen, born Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, became a rock legend during his decades playing lead guitar in Van Halen, the band he co-founded in the 1970s. His musical prowess earned him numerous awards and accolades over the years, including an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Following Eddie Van Halen’s death, his son, Wolfgang Van Halen, referred to his father’s “long and arduous” battle with cancer in a Twitter tribute and stated, “My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever recover from this loss.”

Following Van Halen’s passing, Downey shared a photo of the band’s logo on Instagram and referred to Van Halen as a legend and a hero in the hashtags of the post. “No words…” Downey wrote in the caption. Hopefully, 2021 will be less tragic all around.