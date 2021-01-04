Rescuers Search for Survivors in Norway Landslide That Killed at Least 7

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of seven people killed in a landslide in Norway last week, and they are still looking for survivors, the police said Monday.

Three people remained missing after the disaster in the village of Ask, about 30 miles northeast of Oslo, the police said. Officials said the landslide on Wednesday, which led to the evacuation of people from the area, was related to quick clay, which can collapse into a liquid state when overloaded.

“We are in despair over the terrible and tragic outcome of this slide,” Anders Ostensen, the mayor of Gjerdrum, the local municipality that includes Ask, said to reporters on Monday. “The situation is still unreal to us, but we are trying to turn things around, and we’ve started the work of trying to get back to normality.”

About 1,000 people were evacuated from Ask after clay ground in the area collapsed, swallowing at least seven homes in flows of mud and injuring 10 people.