Report: Jaguars fire Doug Marrone after five seasons

Marrone put together just one winning season in Jacksonville, leading the team to the AFC Championship game in 2017. Since then, the Jaguars put together three losing seasons, with the 2020 campaign being Marrone’s worst as a head coach.

In total, the 56-year-old went 23-43 in five seasons with the Jaguars.

With Marrone out of the picture, the Jaguars are reportedly interested in former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who has been telling people he expects to land in Jacksonville, according to Rapoport.

Other head-coaching candidates include Eric Bieniemy, Mike Kafka, Josh McDaniels, Brian Daboll and Todd Bowles, among many others. The New York Jets, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons also have head-coaching positions open.