Report Alleges Charisse Jackson-Jordan Is Begging To Return To the Show and Will Expose the Cast To Do So

With Monique Samuels not returning to RHOP for season 6, many are wondering who will replace her. Apparently, Charisse Jackson Jordan is looking to make a return but producers are having a hard time seeing how Jackson Jordan will fit in. As a result, Jackson Jordan is allegedly willing to expose her co-stars’ secrets in order to secure her spot on the show.

Charisse Jackson Jordan and Robyn Dixon | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

A recap of Charisse Jackson Jordan’s time on ‘RHOP’

Jackson Jordan began appearing on RHOP in the show’s debut season. At the time, she was married to former NBA star turned college basketball coach, Eddie Jordan. Jackson Jordaan was known in Potomac circles for her work with the NBA Wive’s Association – as well as her participation in local charities.

Throughout her first two seasons, Jackson Jordan struggled with the stagnant state of her marriage. Despite Eddie being retired, he was a coach in a different state where he chose to live full-time.

Source: YouTube

With the exception of appearing on an episode in celebration of their daughter’s 16th birthday, Eddie did not appear on the show. Jackson Jordan revealed that Eddie was upset with her for participating on the show.

Season 2 followed Jackson Jordan coming to terms with her marriage ending as Eddie requested a divorce.

Charisse Jackson Jordan and Monique Samuels’ fallout

Samuels was introduced to the group as a close friend of Jackson Jordan. Samuels looked to Jackson Jordan as a big sister and credited her with helping her acclimate to the Potomac social scene.

Source: YouTube

Related: ‘RHOP’: Monique Samuels Addresses Hanging Out With Charrisse Jackson Jordan Following Paternity Rumors

Jackson Jordan was initially a source of support for Samuels, especially when Samuels’ other co-stars, namely Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, began feuding with her. Unfortunately, Jackson Jordan began accusing Samuels of using her to fit in socially and not giving her credit.

Jackson Jordan accused Samuels of being a “social climber.” Per Jackson Jordan, Samuels used her connections for various events without giving her a heads up. Jackson Jordan confronted Samuels and they made peace but by the season 3 reunion, their friendship was over.

By season 4, Jackson Jordan was no longer part of the cast, citing the need to focus on her personal life and divorce from Eddie.

Monique Samuels accuses Charissa Jackson Jordan of trying to use her to get back on the show; report corroborates Samuels claim

Despite no longer appearing on the show, Samuels says the drama between her and Jackson Jordan did not stop. According to Samuels, Jackson Jordan helped to “facilitate nasty rumors” about her and her family.

Samuels accuses Jackson Jordan of spreading rumors about her having an affair to the cast. She also alleges Jackson Jordan began questioning the paternity of her youngest child. Per Samuels, Jackson Jordan tried using the rumors as a ploy to get back on the show.

Source: YouTube

All About The Tea reports that Samuels’ allegations of Jackson Jordan are correct. In a new video, Monique of All About The Tea claims per an insider, “Charisse is begging the producers to bring her back. She wants to be back on the show desperately and is willing to expose any and every one of those cast members to do so.”

Jackson Jordan appeared on the show in season 5 but was not set up with a microphone – and allegedly did so for free. The report alleges that producers aren’t sold on Jackson Jordan’s return, citing her no longer living in Potomac and not having the finances to afford her previous lifestyle.