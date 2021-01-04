Relame V15 Launch Date: Realme V15 to launch in China on January 7 – Mobiles News

Realme has announced the launch of the Realme V15 smartphone in China. The handset will be unveiled on January 7, said the company in a post on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The launch event will start at 2pm local time (11:30am IST).

In the post, the company has also shared images of the upcoming handset. One can see a punch-hole camera cut on the phone’s front at the top-left.

The rear side can be seen sporting a triple lens camera. The sensors are aligned vertically on the back.

The images also show the gradient colour scheme on the phone’s back. Blue, Yellow and Pin are three major colours that are noticeable on Realme V15’s rear panel.

The company’s ‘Dare to Leap’ tagline is also embedded on the right side of the device’s back.



Realme V15: Expected specifications





Official specification and features of Realme V15 will be revealed on January 7. But rumours suggest that the handset may come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC chipset.

It is likely that the device may offer a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security purposes. Realme V15 is tipped to be a flagship device that may come with 125watt UltraDart fast charging technology.

On the camera front, the handset is expected to offer a 64MP primary rear camera.

