Ree Drummond’s Daughter Reveals Baby Plans

Ree Drummond’s daughter, Alex Drummond, is getting married. One question many fans have is about Alex’s baby plans. The Pioneer Woman star’s eldest child shared when she wants to start a family and how my children she would like.

How Alex Drummond met Mauricio Scott

Alex and Mauricio met while they were students at Texas A & M University. Mauricio quickly became part of the Drummond household. He’s often seen helping with the production of Ree’s episodes. He became so comfortable with the family that he even participated in one of their famous snake pranks. (Ree and Ladd started scaring each other with fake snakes years ago and the tradition has continued.)

After a few years of dating, Alex and Mauricio got engaged last August. Ree is excited about the new addition to the family. “Ladd, the boys, Paige, and I couldn’t love Mauricio more,” she said on The Pioneer Woman website.

Alex Drummond’s baby plans

Are grandchildren in Ree’s immediate future? Fans want to know if Alex and Mauricio plan to have children right away. The future spouses say they aren’t looking to have a baby right after the wedding. Alex says she’s in “no rush” According to The Pioneer Woman site.

Ree, on the other hand, did have children right after her 1996 wedding. In a post celebrating her wedding anniversary, she thanked her husband, Ladd, for getting her pregnant within a week of their wedding. Ree and Ladd went on to have three more children (Bryce, Paige, and Todd).

When is Alex Drummond getting married?

Alex and Mauricio are getting married on May 1, 2021, according to The Pioneer Woman. They plan to have the wedding on the Drummond ranch. Alex’s sister, Paige, will be the maid of honor.

Ree says her daughter found the perfect dress. She tried on about four gowns, but according to Ree, Alex knew right away when she saw the dress that she would wear it on her wedding day. Ree decided not to post pictures of the dress because she didn’t want to ruin the surprise for Mauricio.

“I can’t show you any more photos right now, but I can tell you that Alex found the perfect wedding dress, and we all loved it unanimously,” wrote Ree. “It was (I believe) the fourth dress she tried on, and we knew almost instantly that it was the one.”

Ree Drummond’s top 2020 moments

Ree posted some of her favorite moments from 2020 on her Instagram page. High on her list of best moments was the engagement of Alex and Mauricio. She also posted photos of herself and Ladd on their 1996 wedding day, a photo of two of her children spending time together, and a photo of her children posing in their matching Christmas pajamas.

Ree pointed out that she didn’t have any pictures of food in her Instagram collage. Family means the most to The Pioneer Woman star:

“All family. No food,” wrote Ree. “You’d think a piece o’ pie or a Twinkie or something would have wound up on my grid, but nah. Also, notice that I’m in only three of my top nine. I love my kids, I love what’s ahead for them, I love Ladd as we inch closer and closer to an empty nest. And I love you! I hope 2021 just gets brighter and brighter for all.”

