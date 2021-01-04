‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Spoilers: Tamra Judge Hints Shannon Beador Has A Major Drinking Problem

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ spoilers find that star Tamra Judge recently went on the record to say that yes, she does believe that her former co-star Shannon Beador might have a problem with her drinking. Here’s what you need to know.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in a new interview, Tamra opened up about her former best friend and says that she believes Shannon has a drinking problem. Unfortunately, she doesn’t think much can be done about it, though.

“It comes up every single season. It’s heartbreaking,” Tamra confessed. “I did [try to talk to her about it] and I think some of the girls on the current cast have done it as well and she doesn’t want to hear it. I talked to Braunwyn about it and Braunwyn’s like, ‘Until she admits it, she’s never going to change.’”

Tamra also makes it no secret that she thinks Shannon should be demoted to “friend” status on the show.

“Shannon Beador should be demoted to a friend. I think [she’s nothing without the Tres Amigas]. I was worried when both Vicki and I were off [the show]. We protected her. We babied her. We covered up for her [and] made sure [a lot of stuff] didn’t come out.”

Of course, it didn’t take very long for RHOC fans and critics to weigh in on the matter. Many took to social media to comment with, “IMHO, Shannon definitely has an issue w/alcohol. I’ve seen several people in my life to not recognize the signs. If you can’t get thru a marriage/reception without drinking tequila, is quite telling,” along with, “Shannon has her problems but Tamra is a terrible fake person. She’s mad Shannon did to her what she’s done to everyone else. Tamra has backstabbed all of the girls on the show. Tamra got fired because Andy got tired of her fake running away crying acting scenes. And RHOC is the worst of all time. None of those women are camera or TV worthy. Fire Shannon, Gina, Emily, Braunwynn and the new girl. It’s unwatchable.

