‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ spoilers say that fans might want to buckle up because this upcoming season is going to be one of the most bumpiest yet.

In fact, Dolores Catania says that the cast will definitely be pushing buttons, which really doesn’t come as a surprise for many people as RHONJ is known for its out-of-control drama, right? Here’s what you need to know.

In a new interview with E! News, Dolores says that Real Housewives of New Jersey fans can definitely expect the unexpected during this upcoming season, as things are certainly going to get very wild.

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Spoilers: Dolores Catania Says Upcoming Season Most ‘Visceral’ and ‘Draining’ Yet

“You’re going to see fights that you haven’t seen in years,” Dolores teased. “Like visceral, visceral, emotional fights. After the episode[s] and after these certain scenes – and every single f*cking one of us has [fights] – you’re gonna have to take a nap. It’s draining. It’s draining!”

“The things that have gone on this season, the next day we were still, like, knocked out, emotionally drained. Every single cast member,” she revealed.

In the same interview, Dolores also opened up about Teresa Giudice’s new relationship with her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, who fans might also see in the upcoming season as well.

“Life brings the craziest things. Like, you can never say never and you don’t know what could happen,” she said. “Look at Teresa, when you hear the story, you’re going to be like, ‘wow.’ You’d think he fell out of the sky, but you just never know what life brings you. So, can I see myself married again? I guess with the right person,” she revealed.

