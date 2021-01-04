Rapper Sauce Walka SHOT AT ON IG LIVE!! (‘They Shooting RUN’)

Rapper Sauce Walka was nearly killed yesterday, by a group of gunmen who stormed the Houston Rapper’s music studio – and tried to murder him, has learned.

The gunman was upset that Sauce Walka was going on social media, and exposing people whom he claims were “snitches.” Sauce Walka called his revelations, a “paper party,” because he was revealing “paperwork” showing that the alleged “snitches” were cooperating with police.

Sauce Walka’s “paper party” ruffled a few feathers, and gunmen showed up at his studio – and SHOT IT UP!!

Here is the video – WARNING CONTAINS VIOLENCE

Two weeks ago, Sauce Walka was in the news.

The Texas-bred rapper posted on Instagram a few weeks ago, that he got what he calls his, “last tear,” a quarter-million-dollar diamond piercing on his face dipped in gold.

THELMA FROM GOOD TIMES IS IN HER 60S AND STILL LOOKS GREAT!!

“I just put all my tears, in all my years and all my pain and fears, in my muthafucking eye for the last time — and I’ll never cry again,” Sauce exclaimed shirtless and flexing. “I just dropped a quarter-million-dollars in my muthafucking face! It’s over! The game is done! Put the PlayStation five on the ground, kick that muthafucka, it is over, over. I won by flawless victory fatality,” he continues.