Rams’ McVay unsure whether Goff will play in wild-card round

The Los Angeles Rams, with John Wolford at quarterback, punched their ticket to the postseason on Sunday with an 18-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Unfortunately for L.A., there’s no guarantee Jared Goff returns from thumb surgery for Saturday’s wild-card round matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Rams head coach Sean McVay said as much following Sunday’s win over Arizona.
Goff had surgery for a broken right thumb last Monday and the hope was that he’d be ready to play the wild-card round.
If Goff is unable to play, Wolford could have a difficult time against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. The undrafted Wake Forest product was solid against the Cardinals, though, completing 22-of-38 passes for 231 yards. He also ran for 56 yards.
Goff and the Rams went 1-1 against the Seahawks during the regular season. During a Week 10 win, Goff threw for 302 yards. In a Week 16 loss, he wasn’t as solid, throwing for 234 yards and an interception.
The team’s third matchup of the season against Seattle will be a little different with the stakes much higher than they’ve been all year. If Goff feels like he can play, expect him to be in the lineup on Saturday.
