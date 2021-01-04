Raiders Pro Bowl RB Josh Jacobs arrested for DUI after win over Broncos

Recently selected for the virtual Pro Bowl, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs tallied 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 32-31 win at the Denver Broncos.

As ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez reported, Jacobs was arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning following a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Vegas at roughly 4:42 a.m. The 22-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries related to the collision before he was booked for DUI at the Clark County Detention Center.

David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, Jacobs’ attorneys, released the following:

“No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment. We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged.”

The Raiders added that they are aware of the story. “The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time,” the Raiders said.

Per ESPN stats, Jacobs finished eighth in the NFL with 1,065 rushing yards and tied for fourth with 12 scores on the ground. The Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention via their last-second loss to the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 26.

While the incident occurred after Jacobs and the Raiders were technically finished with the 2020 regular season, he could still be punished by both the team and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Last February, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk explained that players can be suspended up to three games for a DUI offense.