Rachel Lindsay Wasn’t Shocked by Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan’s Split

Not every Bachelor romance has a rosy ending, and Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are the latest couple from the franchise to call it quits. While many fans didn’t see the split coming, Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay wasn’t so surprised.

“Well, I had predicted that it was a bit of a quarantine love. You know, they fell in love in quarantine. This was the third girl from the season that he had been with,” she said during the Jan. 3rd episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I wasn’t really shocked, but the timing, I guess, threw me off a bit.”

Bachelor Nation first met Peter on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette. While he was among her final three suitors, he ended up being eliminated and went on to hand out roses on season 24 of The Bachelor, where he met Kelley. The pilot sent the attorney home week seven of the series and proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. However, they called off the engagement, and Peter went on to pursue a relationship with Madison Prewett, who was one of the final two women but left the show. They also later announced their decision to go their separate ways.