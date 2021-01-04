Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 480 chip for affordable 5G phones – Latest News

Qualcomm has announced its Snapdragon 480 5G chipset to bring 5G connectivity to budget smartphones. The Snapdragon 480 features the X51 5G Modem-RF System to support mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G; Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) modes; Time Division Duplexing (TDD), Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD), and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS).

With Qualcomm FastConnect 6200, Snapdragon 480 also offers 2×2 Wi-Fi (dual Wi-Fi antennas) with a set of key Wi-Fi 6 features like 8×8 sounding with multi-user MIMO. There’s Bluetooth 5.1 along with support for Dual-frequency GPS and NavIC for accurate location positioning.

The chipset features the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU with up to 2.0 GHz, Adreno 619 GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon 686 processor. It also supports Quick Charge 4+ technology. Snapdragon 480 5G comes with Spectra 345 ISP and supports triple-lens 13MP ultrawide, wide and telephoto camera all at once and can triple 720p videos simultaneously. The Snapdragon 480 supports 120fps FHD+ display along with Qualcomm aptX audio.

The first commercial devices powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform are expected to be announced in early 2021. Qualcomm claims that the new Snapdragon 480 offers significant boost in performance and battery life over the older Snapdragon 460 chip.

