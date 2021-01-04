Qantas reopens flight bookings, from July 2021

The Australian airline has been grounded for months, but now appears to have reopened bookings from the middle of 2021.

It’s now possible to book overseas flights, including to the US and UK, from July 1.

The airline has run a small number of repatriation flights over the past few months.

Authorities have said international travel wouldn’t resume until a vaccine was available, with a travel ban still in place.

A world vaccination certificate has also been touted.