PUBG Mobile India misses its 2020 relaunch plans, no official word yet – Latest News

Despite starting a new company in India and withdrawing its partnership with China-based Tencent Games, PUBG Mobile seems to be struggling to make a comeback in India. PUBG Mobile was expected to relaunch in India by December 2020, however, there is no official information about the availability of the game yet.

The makers of PUBG Mobile have created a new game for Indian gamers called PUBG Mobile India. The new version is said to be set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. Alos, there will be time limits as to how long you can play.

The game was expected to arrive for Android users in India by the end of 2020 while iPhone users were expecting to play the game in January. But the developers haven’t revealed any information about the cause of delay.

PUBG India Private Limited is now a legit company in India after the approval of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company is already listed on the ministry’s website with a valid Corporate Identity Number (CIN) and registered office in Bengaluru. This company is a subsidiary of PUBG Corporation, creator of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and subsidiary of South Korea’s Krafton Inc.

