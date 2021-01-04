Poll: ‘iPhone box’ debate goes viral on Twitter, what’s your take?

If you head to the Trending section of your Twitter app today, you’ll find a humorous trending topic: “iPhone box.” The debate centers around whether you should keep or throw away your iPhone’s box, with some users also sharing how they repurpose their iPhone boxes.

The “iPhone box” debate went viral on Twitter today after one user tweeted a blunt message telling everyone that they should throw away their iPhone box. Since that tweet went viral, thousands of users have chimed in to the debate, arguing about whether or not they should keep or ditch their old Apple boxes.

A lot of Apple fans love to keep the boxes for all of their products, mainly because Apple boxes have historically been high quality and well-designed. This has changed slightly recently, with Apple working to reduce the size of iPhone boxes by removing USB chargers.

Here’s the original tweet in question, which started everything:

I don’t know who needs to hear this but throw away that box your iPhone came in. You don’t need it. You will never need it. — Bisserat (@Bisserat) January 3, 2021

Personally, I’m on the team of keeping your iPhone box — and all other Apple boxes for that matter. For the iPhone specifically, the box can provide some useful information on things like your serial number and IMEI. Furthermore, if you go to resell your iPhone on eBay or another platform, it almost always helps to include the original box with the sale.

What about you? Are you on the team of keeping your iPhone boxes or throwing them away/recycling them? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments!

Outside of the actual debate, many users on Twitter are also sharing images of the clever ways they repurpose their Apple boxes, ranging from joystick controllers to Halloween decorations and much more. Here are some of our favorites.

