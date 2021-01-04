Photos: Anushka Sharma snapped visiting a clinic in Mumbai

Anushka Sharma is currently in the last month of her pregnancy. The actress and her husband Virat Kohli are all set to become parents this month and with the days passing by their fans are only getting more and more excited about it. Anushka and Virat is one couple everyone loves to love and there is no denying that and with baby Virushka on the way, we are sure they will only be flooded with blessings.

Today, we snapped the mommy-to-be Anushka as she stepped out for her regular check-up. Anushka was clicked post visiting the clinic. Dressed in a pair of loose denims and an oversized white shirt, the actress was glowing. Check out her latest pictures below…