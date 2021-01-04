Photos: Ali Fazal comes to see off Richa Chadha at the airport

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were spotted at the airport today. Richa was seen in a summery floral sundress as beau Ali Fazal came to drop her off for her flight.The two shared a tight hug before Richa headed inside the airport. They also greeted the paps before going their own ways.

Ali and Richa were to tie the knot last year but with the dawn of the pandemic, the two decided to postpone the wedding till they were allowed to celebrate the union with all their close friends and family.

Here’s hoping we get to see their big day arrive soon, till then check out these pictures below.