oneplus oxygenos 11 update: OnePlus reveals Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update schedule – Latest News

Smartphone brand OnePlus has revealed a tentative plan for how the company plans to roll out the latest Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 to its customers.

Through an official blog post, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will be the first of the remaining lineup to get access to the latest Android version through Open Beta build. After this and based on the feedback from Open Beta, the smartphone brand will be rolling it out later.

“Next week, the OnePlus Nord will receive its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build. As for the stable release, we’ll collect your feedback from the Open Beta, tune the software build accordingly until it meets our standards, and then conduct staged rollouts,” said OnePlus.

As for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series smartphones, the company said that it has been working in parallel to release OxygenOS 11.

“As you may have heard, when porting Android 11 to the 7 and 7T series, we encountered a data decryption issue in these devices. We worked closely with Qualcomm and, with their support, we are already running a Closed Beta test. We expect to release the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series shortly after,” added OnePlus.

The BBK-owned brand also confirmed that the update for OnePlus 6/6T and Nord N10 5G/100 smartphones is also underway and more details about the same will be made available soon.

