OnePlus’ answer to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 may debut in India on January 11

As we revealed exclusively last week, OnePlus is soon going to launch a budget-friendly fitness tracker to take on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The wearable’s launch date has now been revealed, courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal. According to a new tweet by Agarwal, the OnePlus Band will launch in India on January 11.

Exclusive: OnePlus Band Launching on January 11 in India -24/7 Heart Rate + SpO2 Blood Saturation Monitoring

-Sleep Tracking

-1.1″ Touch AMOLED Display

-14 Days Battery

-IP68

-13 Exercise Modes -Around INR ₹2,499 What do you think? 😃 #OnePlus #OnePlusBand #SmartEverywear pic.twitter.com/tCLLwCrrTV — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 4, 2021

The upcoming OnePlus Band will feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, just like the OPPO Band launched in June last year. Unsurprisingly, the rest of the key specs of the OnePlus Band also appear to be identical to the OPPO Band. It will come with a SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels, 13 exercise modes, IP68 water resistance, 24/7 heart-rate tracking, as well as sleep monitoring. As for battery life, the fitness tracker will last up to 14 days on a single charge.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywear Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021

Agarwal has also claimed that the fitness tracker will be priced around ₹2,499 ($32) in India. The fitness band is expected to be available in a few other markets as well, but at a later date.