OnePlus 9 Pro may come with reverse wireless charging, up to 45W wireless charging support – Mobiles News

OnePlus 9 Pro, the more powerful of the two handsets that are expected to be part of the OnePlus 9 series, is back in the news as a new rumour about the device has surfaced.

According to a report by Max J, the tipster who in the past has been right about past OnePlus handsets, the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with wireless charging support — just like its predecessor OnePlus 8 Pro. However, it will offer the wireless charging support of up to 45W, whereas the wireless charging support of the OnePlus 8 Pro is up to 30W.

Another feature that the OnePlus 9 Pro will boast of, according to Max J, is that it will come with reverse wireless charging, but the speed of that “is only very limited.”

While the tipster confirmed that the less powerful handset of the OnePlus 9 series — the OnePlus 9 — will come with wireless charging support, there is no information on the maximum watts support it will offer.

Just last month, render images of the OnePlus 9 Pro were posted online by popular tipster OnLeaks. As per the images, the OnePlus 9 Pro is going to offer a curved display that houses a punch-hole camera on the top left corner and come with a glass back panel and house the quad-camera set up in a rectangular camera tray on the top left corner.

Along with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the company is also said to launch a OnePlus 9 Lite smartphone as well. According to a report by Android Central, the price of the OnePlus 9 Lite will be around $600 (approximately Rs 45,000).

