Olivier Vernon out for playoffs with ruptured Achilles

The Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff berth via a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but that victory came at a high price.

As Jake Trotter noted for ESPN, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Monday that starting defensive end Olivier Vernon ruptured his Achilles in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s contest and is out for the postseason. Vernon will undergo surgery to repair the issue.

The Browns play at the Steelers in a wild-card showdown next Sunday night.

Vernon joined the Browns via a trade with the New York Giants in March 2019 that included superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also making the move to Cleveland. The one-time Pro Bowl pass rusher became an integral part of a defense that helped the Browns end a playoff drought of 18 years, and he finished the regular season second on the team behind only Myles Garrett with sacks.

This setback is especially brutal for the 30-year-old, as he is set to enter free agency and was headed toward a significant payday before the injury. Cleveland’s defensive line, meanwhile, will miss a veteran presence who recorded the club’s only sack of Sunday’s two-point victory.

BetOnline.ag listed the Steelers as four-point favorites to advance past the Browns as of early Monday afternoon.