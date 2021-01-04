OCC says banks and savings associations can now run crypto nodes and use associated stablecoins for "permissible payment activities,quot; (Aislinn Keely/The Block)

Aislinn Keely / The Block:

OCC says banks and savings associations can now run crypto nodes and use associated stablecoins for “permissible payment activities,rdquo;  —  National banks and federal savings associations can use public blockchains and stablecoins for settlement, The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency …

