Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to lead star-studded field

World No.1 Novak Djokovic and No.2 Rafael Nadal will be in action for Serbia and Spain in the 2021 ATP Cup.

Djokovic’s Team Serbia and Nadal’s Team Spain are two of 12 countries qualified, with Austria, Russia, Greece, Germany, Argentina, Italy, Japan, France, Canada and Australia the other teams involved in the tournament which will take place from February 1-5.

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will lead Team Russia, while Dominic Thiem will be the headline act for Team Austria, with 14 of the top 15 players in the ATP rankings to be involved.

“Last year we launched the global tennis season with the inaugural ATP Cup,” tournament director Tom Larner said in a statement.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic lead a star-studded field in this year’s ATP Cup (Getty)

“It was a huge success with both players and fans, and we are excited to present the second edition in Melbourne in 2021.

“The players are looking forward to stepping up and representing their countries again, and the field, including defending champions Serbia and finalists Spain, is strong.

“This is a format that shows off the passion of the players and we’re expecting some spectacular tennis action.”

The draw for the 2021 ATP Cup will take place on January 20 where the 12 teams qualifying will be divided into four groups of three for the group stage.

