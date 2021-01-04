Nokia 5.3 price cut: This mid-range Nokia smartphone gets Rs 1,000 price cut – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Launched in August last year, the budget smartphone from Nokia has received a price cut. The smartphone comes in two variants and both of them have received a price drop of Rs 1,000.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant which was launched at Rs 13,999 can now be purchased at Rs 12,999. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage version which was priced at Rs 15,499 can now be purchased at Rs 14,499.

The new prices are live on the official online store of the company. The customers can purchase the smartphone in three colour options — Cyan, Sand and Charcoal.

Nokia 5.3 specifications



The

Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. The curved glass display offers a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

The Nokia 5.3 packs 6GB/6GB of RAM and comes in 64GB internal storage. The users can further expand the storage up to 512GB by adding a microSD card. The device comes with dual SIM functionality and runs Android 10 operating system.

The Nokia 5.3 sports a quad-rear camera setup which comprises a 13MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor. The front is home to an 8MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The handset comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

