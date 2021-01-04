NFL Week 17 grades from around the league

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos (5-11) do not have a bevy of needs this offseason. One, as it has for five years, towers above the rest and continues to limit the franchise. Against a perennially bad Raiders defense, Drew Lock threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns. Battling injuries in each of his two seasons and erratic during much of his second slate, Lock has not solidified Denver’s perpetual need. Denver will have options — a QB at No. 9 overall, ponying up to win the Carson Wentz or (if applicable) Matthew Stafford sweepstakes — but giving Lock a full offseason with Pat Shurmur and his young wideouts, with a better QB2, may be the unpopular route the franchise chooses.

BRONCOS GRADE: B