NFL playoff schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV channels for every round in AFC, NFC brackets

The 2021 NFL playoffs lead to Super Bowl 55 in Tampa.
A few reschedules, dozens of players ending up on the COVID-19 list and chaos largely averted made for a winding road during the 2020 season. That road leads to the playoffs starting in just a week.
With teams still jockeying for playoff berths, positioning and home-field advantage entering Week 17, the dust has settled and the field is now set.
With the playoffs now expanded to 14 teams — an additional two squads entering the fray for the 2020 season — seven spots across the AFC and NFC were up for grabs in Week 17. The AFC South and the NFC East all came down to a final game.
The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, while the Saints, Packers and Seahawks all entered Sunday’s games with a chance to lock up that top seed in the NFC.
With the field officially set, here’s what we have to look forward to this playoff season:
NFL playoff bracket 2021
Here’s a look at the complete NFL playoff bracket for 2021, updated prior to “Sunday Night Football.”
AFC
1. Kansas City Chiefs (bye)
2. Buffalo Bills vs. 7. Indianapolis Colts
3. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. 6. Cleveland Browns
4. Tennessee Titans vs. 5. Baltimore Ravens
NFC
1. Green Bay Packers (bye)
2. New Orleans Saints vs. 7. Chicago Bears
3. Seattle Seahawks vs. 6. Los Angeles Rams
4. Washington Football Team vs. 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When do the NFL playoffs start 2021?
- Start date: Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021
The first games of wild-card weekend will be played Saturday, Jan. 9. There will be six games across two days of play — what the NFL has dubbed “Super Wild Card Weekend.”
How to watch NFL playoff games on TV, live stream
- TV networks: ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC
- Live stream: ESPN+, CBS All Access, fuboTV, DAZN (Canada)
Folks with a cable connection will be able to catch NFL playoff games on ESPN, ABC, CBS or NBC. They can be live streamed online on those networks’ respective websites and apps.
Select NFL playoff games can also be streamed live online with a subscription to fuboTV.
DAZN will be carrying NFL playoff games in Canada.
NFL playoff schedule 2021
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 9
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Colts at Bills
|1:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|CBS All Access
|Rams at Seahawks
|4:40 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Fox Sports Go, fuboTV
|Buccaneers at Washington
|8:15 p.m. ET
|NBC
|NBC Sports App, fuboTV
Sunday, Jan. 10
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Ravens at Titans
|1:05 p.m. ET
|ESPN/ABC
|ESPN App, fuboTV
|Bears at Saints
|4:40 p.m. ET
|CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime
|CBS All Access, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV
|Browns at Steelers
|8:15 p.m. ET
|NBC
|NBC Sports App, fuboTV
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 16
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|AFC Divisional Round (TBD at TBD)
|TBD
|TBD
|fuboTV
|NFC Divisional Round (TBD at TBD)
|TBD
|TBD
|fuboTV
Sunday, Jan. 17
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|AFC Divisional Round (TBD at TBD)
|TBD
|TBD
|fuboTV
|NFC Divisional Round (TBD at TBD)
|TBD
|TBD
|fuboTV
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
|Matchup
|Away team
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|NFC vs. NFC
|NFC TBD
|3:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|fuboTV
|AFC vs. AFC
|AFC TBD
|6:40 p.m. ET
|CBS
|fuboTV
Super Bowl 55
Sunday, Feb. 7
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|AFC champion vs. NFC champion
|6:30 p.m. ET
|CBS
|fuboTV
When is Super Bowl 55 in 2021?
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 7
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Super Bowl 55 stays in Florida in 2021, returning to Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Ray Jay” has hosted two previous Super Bowls, in 2000 and 2008.
Super Bowl 54 was played in Hard Rock Stadium, the home stadium of the Miami Dolphins.