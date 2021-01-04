Nets’ Kevin Durant facing seven-day quarantine?

The Brooklyn Nets, who fell to the Washington Wizards on Sunday to drop to 3-4 on the season, have lost four of their last five games.

Brooklyn fans received more bad news on Monday afternoon when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that superstar Kevin Durant is facing a league-mandated seven-day quarantine because of exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.

Wojnarowski added that Durant has recently tested negative for the coronavirus on multiple occasions.

The Nets play against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Brooklyn then takes on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. If Durant is quarantined through the weekend, he wouldn’t be available until Brooklyn’s game against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 12.

Durant tested positive for COVID-19 in March, but there are known instances of people returning positive virus tests more than once over lengthy periods of time. The NBA will likely keep the 32-year-old away from official activities for at least seven days to prevent a potential outbreak.

Durant currently leads the Nets in scoring (28.2 PPG) and player efficiency rating (26.76), per ESPN stats.