Ne-Yo And Crystal Smith Get Re-Engaged!

Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo were completely done with each other this time last year. The couple rang in the new year by getting re-engaged.

Ne-Yo posted a sweet video of him asking his lady love if she would marry him again on Instagram. She said yes!

Smith reflected on her own timeline about the beautiful moment: ‘I’ll marry a million times over🤍 ITS THE HAPPINESS FOR MEEEEEE! This proposal of the renewal of our vows means so much more to us. Life has tried to break us so many times over . The continued prayer for our downfall 😑but we come back stronger every time‼️they say I’m crazy for loving you but baby they just don’t know.. my twin flame 🔥 I’ll love for a thousand years and then I’ll love you for a thousand more 🤍 All that matters is two 🤍 And Damn babe! You did that !! It’s a damn glacier on my finger.’

This comes after Crystal revealed that she found out that they were divorcing on social media like everyone else.

‘We weren’t really talking at that time. I chose to leave the relationship because of issues, and at the time I felt like it was to get back at me or to hurt me, or whatever the case may be. He said that it wasn’t so I took his word for that. But it definitely didn’t feel good, it was embarrassing, to say the least. It made me feel like ‘what was the point of opening myself up or letting my walls down?’ I chose to go to therapy and to start working on my pain and my issues and everything I was dealing with internally. I feel like that was the right step for me to get past it. So whether we were going to be together or not, I had to heal for myself so I could get up and perform for my kids.’

She also added that he filed, came home, and asked ‘What’s for dinner?’

