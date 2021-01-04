NBA Steph Curry Golden State Warriors Portland Trail Blazers Chase Center in San Francisco

Steph Curry has stunned in a brilliant display against the Portland Trail Blazers, notching a career-high score of a whopping 62 points.

The 32-year-old Golden State Warriors superstar, and two-time NBA MVP, produced the biggest points haul of his esteemed career yet during his side’s 137-122 win.

Steph Curry. (AAP)

Curry became the second-oldest player NBA history to have a 60-point game.

His performance was explosive, going 8-16 from beyond the arc and hitting 18 of his 19 free-throw attempts as he exploded at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The showcase didn’t go unnoticed with some of the biggest names in the basketball world.

Steph Curry

Lakers legend ‘Magic’ Johnson wrote on Twitter that Curry’s performance showed he was “STILL proving he’s the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen and a MVP candidate”.

Injured teammate Klay Thompson – whose career-high points tally is also in the 60s – added “welcome to the club big bro”.

Last week Curry showed off his skills when he spent five minutes shooting three-pointers from the same baseline after practice, sinking 103 without missing one.

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!