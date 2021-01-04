MRI reveals no structural damage to Mike Evans’ knee

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have lucked out with the wide receiver’s knee injury.

According to the team website, an MRI revealed no structural damage to Evans’ knee. He’s considered day-to-day and could end up playing in the team’s wild-card round matchup against the Washington Football Team on Saturday.

“Yeah, the MRI showed no structural damage,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said. “It was a hyperextension. I just saw him in the training room a little while ago [and] he has very, very little swelling. He’ll be day-to-day.”

The Buccaneers got lucky with Evans’ injury. An ACL tear would have kept him out for the playoffs and could have kept him off the field for the start of the 2021 season.

Evans set an NFL record on Sunday. He recorded his seventh consecutive season of 1,000-plus yards to start his career before exiting the game. In 106 career regular-season games, the three-time Pro Bowler has 532 receptions for 8,266 yards and 61 touchdowns.

This season, the 27-year-old finished with 70 receptions for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns as one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets.