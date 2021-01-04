Mike Novogratz attributes BTC’s rise past $30K to institutional adoption By Cointelegraph

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz believes institutional investors are helping drive the current bull run.

In an interview with BBC World News today, Novogratz said governments around world printing money and “debasing fiat money” was fueling the ongoing Bitcoin (BTC) bull run, but institutional players getting into crypto may be the bigger story. The Galaxy Digital CEO said major firms had changed their tune on crypto in the last three years, potentially affecting the supply of available coins.